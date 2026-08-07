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Home > Entertainment News > 6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day

6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day

Feeling low or simply looking for a comforting watch? These six Bollywood films blend humour, friendship, romance, inspiration and nostalgia to deliver the perfect mood boost for a relaxing movie night.

Feel-Good Bollywood Movies. Image Credit: IMDB
Feel-Good Bollywood Movies. Image Credit: IMDB

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 20:29 IST

Some days, all you really want is a warm blanket, a bowl of snacks, and a movie that doesn’t demand too much from you emotionally. Over the decades, Bollywood has quietly built up a solid stack of films that fit the bill perfectly. Here are six such picks worth returning to whenever your mood needs a little lifting.

1. 3 Idiots

It’s a film that barely needs introducing at this stage. Between the humour, the underlying message about following one’s passion instead of caving to pressure, and Aamir Khan’s effortless charm, it keeps you smiling well after the credits have finished rolling.

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2. Munna Bhai MBBS

On paper, a gangster trying to become a doctor sounds like an odd premise, but Sanjay Dutt pulls it off beautifully. It’s the film’s warmth and gentle humour that make it such an easy rewatch whenever you’re having a low day.

3. Queen

What starts off as Rani’s solo honeymoon slowly turns into a quiet journey of self-discovery, and there’s something oddly comforting about watching her grow more confident scene by scene. The film isn’t chasing grand drama, it’s built instead on small, satisfying wins.

4. Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan takes on the role of a coach fighting his way back to redemption, guiding a scrappy, underestimated women’s hockey team along the way. Together, they make for one of Bollywood’s most genuinely inspiring sports stories, and by the time it ends, it’s hard not to walk away feeling a little more motivated yourself.

5. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

Light on its feet and brimming with youthful energy, this coming-of-age story follows two best friends slowly waking up to feelings they’d been denying all along. Watching it feels a bit like comfort food, familiar, easy, and satisfying in a way that never gets old.

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Friendship, nostalgia, a hint of romance, and a soundtrack you genuinely won’t want to skip, all of it comes together to make this an easy choice whenever a mood boost is needed. It never tries too hard to win you over, and that’s precisely what makes it work.

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6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day

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6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day
6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day
6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day
6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day

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