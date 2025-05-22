Home
6 Hours Shift, 30 Crore Fees, Unprofessional Behavior? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shows The Door To Deepika Padukone From Prabhas’ Spirit

Spirit has been hit by several delays even before filming began. The production was first postponed due to Deepika’s pregnancy and childbirth, and later due to Prabhas' injury and his prior commitments to other films.

6 Hours Shift, 30 Crore Fees, Unprofessional Behavior? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shows The Door To Deepika Padukone From Prabhas’ Spirit

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga


After the blockbuster success of Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his highly anticipated next project, Spirit, with Prabhas in the lead role. The film has generated buzz for its scale and star power, but now, a major casting update has stirred new controversy.

Deepika Padukone No Longer Part of ‘Spirit’?

According to recent reports, Deepika Padukone, who was earlier said to play the female lead, is no longer attached to the film. Industry insiders claim the actress was dropped from the project due to remuneration issues and allegedly “unprofessional” behavior.

A source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama that Sandeep Reddy Vanga was “shocked” when Deepika, via her agency, insisted on a maximum 6-hour shoot schedule per day. Additionally, she reportedly demanded that her contract be amended to include extra pay for every day of shooting beyond the agreed 100-day period.

Due to these reported disagreements, the film’s director and production team are now said to be searching for a new lead actress. However, an official announcement from the filmmakers is still awaited. This casting conflict adds to the list of hurdles Spirit has already encountered.

Production Delays: Pregnancy, Injuries, and Tight Schedules Stall Filming

Spirit has been hit by several delays even before filming began. The production was first postponed due to Deepika’s pregnancy and childbirth, and later due to Prabhas’ injury and his prior commitments to other films. This has sparked speculation that the project might not go on floors until next year.

Adding to the delay, Prabhas is also committed to sequels of Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar. Both are massive ventures with packed schedules, which means Spirit might have to wait longer before going into production.

Despite the setbacks, producer Bhushan Kumar has offered a glimmer of hope. In a recent interview, he stated that Spirit is expected to begin shooting within the next two to three months. Once the film wraps, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is slated to start work on Animal Park, the sequel to Animal.

While her involvement in Spirit remains uncertain, Deepika Padukone has a packed lineup ahead. She is expected to appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, and Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Her team has yet to respond to media inquiries regarding her exit from Spirit.

Deepika Padukone Prabhas Spirit movie Sandeep Reddy Vanga

