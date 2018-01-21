The 63rd Filmfare Awards 2018 saw the fraternity came together in Mumbai on January 20, 2018. The red carpet was lit with the biggest names in the industry walking down the carpet in their best dresses. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and more were missing from the action.

Award functions are always the time for celebrations in the fraternity, people from all genres and departments come together to celebrate the art of filmmaking and honour those who did exceptional work in the previous year. 2017 saw movies like Newton, Bareilly ki barfi, Humari Sulu, Death in the Gunj, Hindi Medium, Secret Superstar, Jagga Jassos, Trapped, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Judwaa 2 and Daddy. While 2017 was the year of Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan gave good performances as well.

Ranveer Singh donned a suit which showcased his favourite movies.

Alia Bhatt looked like a chic princess in the frilly number.

Shahid Kapoor channelled his inner Jitendra in a white suit.

The current Miss World, Manushi Chillar, looked stunning in a red gown.

Madhuri Dixit looked like the timeless beauty she is in the black number.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao looked as dapper as ever.

Parineeti Chopra glittered down the red carpet in Sanjana Batra’s piece.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as ever in this Vera Wang ensemble

Rakul Preet, who is all set to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary, looked beautiful in the flowery number.