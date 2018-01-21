The award function saw celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Vidya Valan, Rajkumar Rao, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and many more. The show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan who left everyone in stitches. The night saw dazzling performances by Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone and more. While many movies from 2017 were nominated this year, few made the cut to take the lady home with them. The competition was tough but stars like Rajkumar Rao, Irrfan Khan, Viday Balan along with movies like Hindi Medium and Newton ruled the night.
Critics’ Award for Best Film: Amit Masurkar (Newton)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) (Popular): Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Trapped)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) (Popular): Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu)
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female) : Zaira Wasim (Secret Superstar)
Best Director (Popular): Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
Best Debut Director: Konkona Sen Sharma (A Death in the Gunj)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
Best Music Album: Jagga Jasoos (Pritam)
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya – Ullu ka patha (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra – Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh – Roke na ruke naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Lifetime Achievement Award: Mala Sinha and Bappi LahiriWriting Awards:
Best Original Story: Amit V Masurkar (Newton)
Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)
Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani (Mukti Bhawan)
Technical Awards :
Best Action: Tom Struthers (Tiger Zinda Hai)
Best Background Score: Pritam (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Production Design: Parul Sondh (Daddy)
Best Costume: Rohit Chaturvedi (A Death In The Gunj)
Best Sound Design: Anish John (Trapped)
Best Editing: Nitin Baid (Trapped)
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani (Galti se mistake – Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray (A Death In The Gunj)
Short Film Awards :
Best Short Film (fiction) : Juice – Neeraj Ghaywan
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff (Khujli)
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film:m Shefali Shah (Juice)
Best Short Film Non-fiction: Invisible Wings – Hari M Mohanan
People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film: Anahut – Umesh Bagade