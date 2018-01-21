63rd Filmfare Awards 2018 took place in Mumbai on January 20, 2018 and it was a dazzling night. The show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh and the combination left everyone laughing. The line-up for performance was even more starlit with Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar and Sunny Leone lighting up the night with their energetic performances. Here is a list of all the Filmfare winners.

Filmfare Awards 2018 took place last night and here are the winners who took the lady home

Bollywood is an ever-growing fraternity with new talents coming in everyday and new ideas being turned into reality every hour. While most of the movies define success by box-office collection and fan reactions, awards also play a major role in depicting exactly how successful a movie and the artists were. Filmfare Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the industry; they are the Golden Globes of Bollywood. The 63rd edition of the award function took place in Mumbai on January 20, 2018 and it saw the who-who’s of the industry roll in.

The award function saw celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Vidya Valan, Rajkumar Rao, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and many more. The show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan who left everyone in stitches. The night saw dazzling performances by Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone and more. While many movies from 2017 were nominated this year, few made the cut to take the lady home with them. The competition was tough but stars like Rajkumar Rao, Irrfan Khan, Viday Balan along with movies like Hindi Medium and Newton ruled the night.

Here is a complete list of all the Filmfare winners: