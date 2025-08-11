LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!

64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!

Suniel Shetty celebrates his birthday looking younger than ever. His secret lies in consistent workouts, a clean diet, hydration, good sleep, and mental wellness through meditation and stress management. It’s dedication and balance that keep him youthful year after year.

Suniel Shetty just turned another year older
Suniel Shetty just turned another year older

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 11:14:00 IST

Suniel Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty just turned another year older, but if you look at the guy, you’d swear time is playing some sick joke on us because he looks way younger than he should. Like, how? What’s his deal?

Suniel Shetty’s Fitness Routine: Consistency Over Intensity

First off, the Suniel Shetty actually works for it. No cheating. He’s all about hitting the gym, but not like some crazy bodybuilder. He mixes strength stuff, cardio, and even yoga to keep his body in check. And it’s not a one-off thing. He’s consistent, day in and day out. That’s what most people don’t get. It’s not about crazy workouts once in a while. It’s about showing up every damn day.

Then there’s the food. Suniel doesn’t just eat whatever. He’s smart about it. Loads of fresh fruits and veggies, protein, and he stays away from junk and sugar like the plague. He’s also big on staying hydrated and actually getting good sleep, which most people ignore but seriously makes a huge difference.

Suniel Shetty’s Mental Wellness: How Mindfulness Keeps Him Young

But here’s the kicker. It’s not just about muscles and salads. The guy actually takes care of his mind. He meditates, chills out, and manages stress like a boss. Because, let’s be real, stress will wreck you faster than anything else. Suniel’s got this positive, grounded vibe that makes you feel like he’s enjoying life instead of just surviving it.

So yeah, that’s the secret. No magic creams, no crazy anti-aging pills. Just real effort, smart choices, and a mindset that says, “I’m here to live well, not just exist.” If you ask me, that’s way cooler than looking young by accident. Suniel’s showing us all how to age like a damn legend.

Tags: Birthdayfitnesssuniel shetty

RELATED News

Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
Can’t Get Enough Of Udaipur Files? Here Are 5 Crime Thrillers You Need To Watch Next
What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects

LATEST NEWS

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Bhajuram
What’s Behind Alexis Wilkins And FBI Director Kash Patel’s 19-Year Age Gap? She Finally Speaks Out
Bhai Virendra
Bihar Poll Dig? PM Modi Says Opposition Will Link ‘Kosi’ Tower To Politics
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Bizarre Remark Sparks Debate: What Exactly Did He Say?
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
Bhagerath Kumar
Bechan Ram
Hansi Flick Eyes Defensive Growth As Barcelona Begin New Era Post-Martinez And Ter Stegen Talks
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?