64th Vimal Filmfare Awards 2019: It’s that of the year again when Bollywood comes together under one roof to celebrate the best films and talents of the year gone by. The 64th editon of Filmfare Awards will be held on March 23 and the nomination list has already been released. Films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, which were not just commercial hits but also garnered praises from film critics, have found a place in the nominations.

The nominees for the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) are Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju, Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, Shah Rukh Khan for Zero, Rajkummar Rao for Stree, Akshay Kumar for Padman and Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun. Meanwhile, the nominations for critics award for best actor (Male) are Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Manto, Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju, Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, Varun Dhawan for October and Vineet Kumar Singh for Mukkabaaz.

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt, Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone, Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta, Hichki actor Rani Mukerji and Andhadhun actor Tabu are among the frontrunners for Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) award. The actors that have been nominated for Critics Award For Best Actor (Female) are Anushka Sharma for Sui Dhaaga, Alia Bhatt for Raazi, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Radhika Madan for Pataakha, Tabu for Andhadhun and Taapsee Pannu for Mulk.

Actors that have been nominated in Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) category are Aparshakti Khurrana for Stree, Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho, Jim Sarbh for Padmaavat, Manoj Pahwa for Mulk, Pankaj Tripathi for Stree and Vicky Kaushal for Sanju. Meanwhile, October actor Gitanjali Rao, Zero actor Katrina Kaif, Veere Di Wedding actor Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhaskar, Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri and Sui Dhaaga actor Yamini Das have been nominated in the best actor in a supporting role (Female).

With this, Films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Padmaavat, Raazi, Sanju and Stree have been nominated under the category of Best Films of the year.

