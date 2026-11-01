6.5 Years For One Fight! Nitesh Tiwari Reveals How Yash’s Ravana-Jatayu Battle Was Created For Ramayana

Director Nitesh Tiwari has offered a glimpse into the enormous amount of work going into Ramayana, revealing that one of the film’s key action sequences took six and a half years to develop and complete. The sequence features Yash as Ravana in a confrontation with Jatayu, and its creation involved thousands of people working on different aspects of the visual spectacle.

In a conversation with Shreyas Media, Tiwari explained that the timeline stretched from his initial briefing to the completion of the sequence. He also revealed that the design of Ravana’s mythical flying vehicle, the Pushpak Viman, became a major part of the process, with the team spending nearly two years exploring different versions. The director’s comments offer a closer look at the scale of planning and visual effects work behind the upcoming mythological epic.

How Did Nitesh Tiwari Take 6.5 Years To Create The Ravana-Jatayu Fight?

Speaking about the sequence, Tiwari said the team spent six and a half years taking the Ravana-Jatayu battle from its initial concept to completion. He said, “You know how much time it has taken for us to finish the Ravana and Jatayu fight? From the time I briefed the previous artist to the time we finished the whole thing, six and a half years. One action sequence.”

The filmmaker added that he could speak for an hour about the effort involved in creating the sequence from scratch. He also highlighted the contribution of thousands of people who worked on different elements of the project. The six-and-a-half-year timeline refers to the development and completion process, rather than six and a half years of continuous filming. It reflects the extensive work involved in designing, revising and finalising a complex visual sequence.

Why Did Ramayana Team Create 40–50 Designs For Pushpak Viman?

One of the biggest challenges was finalising the look of Pushpak Viman, Ravana’s mythical flying vehicle. Tiwari revealed that the team spent close to two years developing its design and explored around 40 to 50 versions before selecting the final one. He explained that the action sequence had initially been planned around an earlier concept of the vehicle. However, when the team eventually settled on a design that looked very different, several elements of the battle had to be reconsidered.

“We took close to two years to arrive at that. And then a lot of things changed, which is why it took us so long to shape the Ravana and Jatayu fight,” he said.

Tiwari added that the team did not want to create a flying vehicle that merely looked impressive. They wanted its design to have a sense of scientific logic behind it.

“We created some 40-50 designs for Pushpak Viman before finalising the one you see in the film. We didn’t want something that did look like it could fly; we wanted some kind of science to go into it,” the director explained.

The final design also meant revisiting parts of the Ravana-Jatayu sequence and making multiple iterations to ensure that the action worked with the vehicle’s new appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor On The Work Behind Ramayana’s VFX

Ranbir Kapoor, the actor who plays Lord Rama in the movie, has also made his views regarding the efforts taken to achieve visual effects in the movie. In reference to the habit of referring elaborate CGI to AI, Ranbir said that he found it quite disappointing to know that the efforts of visual effects artists were being ignored through this nomenclature.

It is pertinent to note that Tiwari stressed upon the involvement of the people responsible for creating the visual effect in the movie. It is true that finally the viewers can watch the sequence, but the making of that sequence entails the efforts of a number of experts.

Ramayana Cast And Release Date: Who Plays Ravana, Rama And Sita?

Starring Lord Rama portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, Sita played by Sai Pallavi and Ravana by Yash, the Indian epic is to be filmed into a two-part movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. In addition to the main leads, Sunny Deol will act as Hanuman while Ravi Dubey takes up the character of Lakshman.

The first part of Ramayana is expected to hit the theatres in the year 2026 on Diwali. As director Nitesh Tiwari reveals the details about his hard work that went into making the Ravana Jatayu war and the Pushpak Viman, visual effects have also become one of the talking points.

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