65th Filmfare Awards updates: Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal attended the 65th Filmfare Awards. Here are the LIVE updates of the event.

65th Filmfare Awards updates: The 65th edition of the prestigious Filmfare Award has been held on Saturday in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, which has a capacity to host about 7,000 people, said reports. It’s the first time that the Filmfare Awards has been held outside Mumbai. The award ceremony has been hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Many stars including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal attended the 65th Filmfare Awards.

Reports said Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has bagged 13 nods this year including best film, direction, story, screenplay, music, and lyrics, along with lead actors. Story of India’s space achievement ‘Mission Mangal’ got 6 nominations and leveled scores with Ayushmann Khurrana ‘Article 15’, a story about social discrimination.

While Vicky Kaushal’s film based on India’s retaliation ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ is in the race with four nods.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan would be performing on ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ to honor India’s armed forces, who protect the nation and give people of the country opportunities to live a better life.

Actor Ranveer Singh will also perform at the event. Madhuri Dixit’s rehearsal session video dancing on ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ too went viral ahead of the event that has been liked by thousands of social media users.

Here are the update of 65th Filmfare awards:

12: 00 pm| Actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sweeped the award for best actor, actress for Gully Boy at the 65the Filmfare award.

10:20 pm| Bollywood newcomers Ananya Panday and Abhimanyu Dassani have won the award for Best Debutant.

10:10 pm| Actor Mouni Roy arrives in a white color gown that has small black dots print on it. With open hair and cute, beautiful smile, Mouni looks ravishing at the 65th Filmfare award held in Guwahati.

10:00 pm| Bhoomi Pednekar stuns in a pink a color gown. She was carrying her dress with light makeup and brown sandals. Bhoomi’s recent film with Aushmann Khuranna Bala was a superhit and did well at the Box Office.

9:45 pm| Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy wins the award for Best Music Album. The credit goes to Ankur Tewari, Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020. The film was praised by millions and did great business at the Box Office.

9:30 pm| Kartik Aryan makes a cool entry at the 65th Filmfare award. He was wearing a grey suit with sports shoes that reminds me of 90’s Sunny Deol.

9:20 pm| Ayushmann Khuranna walks in with Tahira Kashyap at the 65th Filmfare awards. It’s the first time that the Filmfare has been held outside Mumbai.

9:10 pm| Watch: Akshay Kumar’s energetic performance at the 65th Filmfare award. Reports said Akshay Kumar has come at the 65th Filmfare award to promote his upcoming film Suryavanshi.

8:50 pm| Actor Radhika Apte arrives in a multi-color dress. Her elegance is enough to make fans fall for her as she accompanied the beautiful looking dress with

8:35 pm| Befikree actor Vani Kapoor clicks a selfie at the 65th Filmfare award in a golden color gown when she was walking on the red carpet.

8:20 pm| Watch: Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s energetic dance performance at the 65th Filmfare awards at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium.

8:00 pm| Film director and producer Karan Johar gave an entertaining performance with Uri Actor Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are hosts for the night. People who are present at the 65th Filmfare award, start hooting to welcome both the stars.

7:45 pm| Bollywood newcomer actor Ananya Pandey was looking hot in a Yellow and Black color dress. Her open hairs and light make up were enough to make her fans skip a heartbeat.

7:20 pm| Actor and TV host Manish Paul make an entry like a stud at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards 2020. He was draped in a black color 3 piece suit with a bow.

7:10 pm| Ranvir Shorey arrives donning a black color suit with a light color shirt and an orange texture tie. The shutterbugs captured him with big black glasses. Ranvir is keeping a heavy beard these days and was looking macho.

7:00 pm| Recreating the poster of Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan’s recent release Love Aaj Kal, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aryan had fun backstage, check out this tweet shared by the Filmfare. Ranveer can be seen lying on Kartik’s back in this photo in place of Sara. #LOVE AAJ KAL 2030

6:45 pm| Filmfare shared a video of the nominations on the micro-blogging site twitter.

6:30 pm| Legendary playback singer Usha Uthup was the first celebrity to walk on the red carpet of the 65th FilmfareAwards 2020 in Guwahati. She was draped in a purple and golden saree. She was carrying it with a long gold chain and a big bindi on her forehead.



6:20 pm| Ahead of the show, Filmfare shared an adorable picture of Varan Dhawan with ace choreographer Shiamak Davar from backstage. Varun Dhawan was hugging Shiamak Davar from behind and the choreographer was all in smiles.

6:10 pm| After the Bala actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh would set the stage on fire with his moves and grooves. Before the event, the videos that were shared by Ranveer Singh’s fans on social media sites show that he is all set to win the hearts.

6:00 pm| Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana kicks off the event with an electrifying performance. His dance performance was lauded by the thousands of people including celebrities resent in the front row. Ayushmann’s recent film Bala did a great job at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App