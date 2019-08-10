After winning 4 National Film Awards for the year 2018, Uri: The Surgical Strike is recently trending as many social media users question that it released in 2019, then how? Many took it to their social media accounts to sort out their confusion. For more details, read below!

The actors and the crew members of the film Uri: The Surgical Strike is on cloud nine since their film has earned the highest number of National Film Awards this year. Winning the awards for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Background Music and Best Sound Design, the film has set another milestone. But after the declaration of the awards on Friday, many people have been wondering how the film was even considered for the National Film Awards this year and they took it to their social media handles questioning the same.

The 66th National Film Awards were held to honor and reward the films released in 2018 and the film Uri: The Surgical Strike was released earlier this year which is on January 11, 2019. The film tasted a huge success as it got a positive response from both the critics and the audience.

One Twitter user questioned that Uri was released in 2019, therefore, how it is eligible for 2018 National Film Awards?

Hold on. #Uri released on 2019.. How the movie eligible for 2018 #Nationalawards — Shankar_Dhanush (@dhanushkSankar) August 9, 2019

While the other user wrote a similar thing questioning the eligibility of film Uri for the 66th National Film Awards.

Hold on, #Uri released this year.. How is it eligible for #NationalFilmAwards already?! 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) August 9, 2019

Well, talking about the reality, in terms of getting into the race of National Film Awards, a film is supposed to have received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1 and December 31 of that year. According to this, fortunately, the film Uri: The Surgical Strike received its certification on December 31, 2018, becoming eligible for the 66th National Film Awards.

On winning a National Film Award, the director, Aditya Dhar, said that this moment in his life has happened after 15 years of failures, rejections and hard work. He thanked India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and all the judges of National Award committee for considering him worthy for the eminent award.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App