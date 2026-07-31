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Home > Entertainment News > 7 Bollywood Movies Based On Real-Life Crime Stories

7 Bollywood Movies Based On Real-Life Crime Stories

From No One Killed Jessica to Raman Raghav 2.0, these seven Bollywood films draw inspiration from real-life crimes, transforming shocking cases into compelling stories of justice, investigation and human resilience.

7 Bollywood Movies Based On Real-Life Crime Stories

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 12:53 IST

Bollywood has never shied away from mining real crime for drama, and some of its most gripping films draw directly from headlines that once gripped the nation. Here are seven Bollywood movies that are based on real-life crime stories:-

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan headline this account of the Jessica Lal murder case, where a Delhi model was shot at a party in 1999 and the killer walked free for years before public outrage forced a retrial. The film doubles as a sharp look at how media pressure can shift the course of justice.

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Talvar (2015)

This was the movie that was based on the double murder case of Noida held in 2008, which was the famous Aarushi Talwar murder case. In the film, there is no solved story as Meghna Gulzar’s film refuses easy answers. The film presents three competing versions of events, leaving viewers to sit with the same uncertainty that plagued investigators.

Black Friday (2004)

Anurag Kashyap’s unflinching account of the 1993 Bombay bombings traces the planning, execution and manhunt with a documentary-like rigour rarely seen in mainstream Hindi cinema. It remained banned for two years before finally being released.

Shahid (2013)

Hansal Mehta’s biopic follows lawyer Shahid Azmi, who defended terror accused often abandoned by the system before being shot dead in his own office in 2010. Rajkummar Rao’s performance anchors a film as much about justice as about the man who fought for it.

Section 375 (2019)

While not tied to a single named case, the courtroom drama draws heavily on real patterns in sexual assault litigation, examining the tension between protecting victims and safeguarding the wrongly accused.

Madras Cafe (2013)

Loosely inspired by the events surrounding Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and the Sri Lankan civil war, this John Abraham-led thriller reconstructs a period of espionage and political violence with unusual restraint for a mainstream release.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Named after a real serial killer from 1960s Bombay, Kashyap’s film doesn’t attempt strict biography. Instead, it uses the name and mythology of Raghav to explore violence as something closer to instinct than aberration.

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7 Bollywood Movies Based On Real-Life Crime Stories

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7 Bollywood Movies Based On Real-Life Crime Stories

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7 Bollywood Movies Based On Real-Life Crime Stories
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