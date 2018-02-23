'7 Days in Entebbe' is a riveting thriller inspired by true events, a shocking act of terrorism leads to one of the most daring hostage rescue missions ever attempted in which 248 passengers are unaware of the harrowing ordeal that awaits them. Reliance Entertainment is set to release “7 Days in Entebbe” on 16 March 2018. The film is directed by José Padilha and stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl in the lead roles.

In the summer of 1976, an Air France jet travelling from Tel Aviv to Paris is taken over in midair by four hijackers; two Palestinians and two left-wing German radicals. When the plane is diverted to an abandoned terminal at Entebbe Airport in Uganda, the terrified passengers become bargaining chips in a deadly political standoff. As the likelihood of finding a diplomatic solution fades, the Israeli government sets in motion an extraordinary plan to free the prisoners before time runs out. Combining vivid historical details with pulse-quickening suspense, 7 Days in Entebbe is a powerful depiction of an international crisis that stunned the world.

José Padilha, the director of several award-winning documentaries as well as episodes of the acclaimed fact-based TV drama “Narcos”, was the producer’s choice for this film as his work has crackling energy and he’s someone who doesn’t hold the camera still. He knows how to make sure that all of the scenes have a sense of vibrancy about them. Padilha, who was somewhat familiar with the history of the Entebbe hijacking, says, “My film, Seven Days in Entebbe, tells two parallel stories about the raid: on one hand, we look at the saga of the hostages and the terrorists, and how their interaction and mental states evolved as the days went by; on the other hand, we look at the internal debate that the hijack ensued inside the Israeli Government, and at the opposing positions assumed by Defense Minister Simon Peres – who was against negotiations by default – and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin – who entertained negotiations as a real alternative.”

Both the leads, Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl are critically acclaimed actors garnering international recognition for their talent and versatility. Brühl performance in Ron Howard’s 2013 Formula One drama Rush, was nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Critics Choice awards (Best Supporting Actor). The actor became known to American audiences in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar winner Inglorious Basterds, opposite Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz.

Rosamund Pike starred opposite Ben Affleck in David Fincher’s Gone Girl, in which Pike was nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award. Witness “7 Days in Entebbe”, a political thriller, riveting suspense with real-life action on 16 March 2018 on the big screens.

