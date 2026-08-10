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Home > Entertainment News > 7 Dogs India Release Date: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt’s International Action Thriller?

7 Dogs India Release Date: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt’s International Action Thriller?

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s international action thriller 7 Dogs is set to release in Indian theatres on August 21. Know the film’s plot, cast, cameos and release details.

Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt, Image Credits- X
Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 15:14 IST

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are going to get back together on the silver screen with “7 Dogs”, a global action thriller film that is finally coming to Indian theatres. “7 Dogs”, a film directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on August 21.

Although Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are in cameo appearances in the film, “7 Dogs” is a lead film starring Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz from Egypt. “7 Dogs” has already been released in the Middle East and is going to make its theatrical debut for Indian audiences.

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When And Where To Watch 7 Dogs In India?

7 Dogs will be released in the theatres of India from August 21. The India release date was confirmed by Salman Khan himself, and now the fans are relieved from their anticipation as they have been eagerly waiting for the international action thriller movie to hit the silver screen.

This film’s India release is anticipated because of Salman and Sanjay Dutt making their presence felt on-screen again. Earlier they have starred in movies like Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002).

What Is 7 Dogs About?

The movie is all about an Interpol agent named Khalid Al-Azzazi, who apprehends a senior member of an international criminal gang known as 7 Dogs, named Ghali Abu Dawood.

After one year of the capture, the gang comes back into operation with an intention of trafficking the latest drug, Pink Lady, in the Middle East. Khalid has no other choice but to seek help from the only person who knows about the criminal group, which is Ghali. The plot creates a platform for a crime action thriller with international criminals and law enforcement.

Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt In 7 Dogs

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have cameos in 7 Dogs. The trailer which was dropped last year had glimpses of both actors.

Sanjay Dutt can be seen right at the beginning of the trailer with a gun in hand and wearing an intense look whereas Salman Khan comes later dressed in a pinstripe suit. Though both of them do not play any pivotal role in the movie, their inclusion is definitely one of the major topics being discussed regarding the India release. There was a recent reunion of the two actors as well in a song called “Old Money” by AP Dhillon.

7 Dogs Cast And Crew

7 Dogs has been directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, the Belgian Moroccan filmmakers famous for directing international action films. The lead roles in the film have been played by Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz whereas Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have cameo roles in the film.

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman at the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia is the producer of the film. Salman and Sanjay are said to have visited Riyadh for shooting their scenes. Considering the international location, action-criminal plotline and appearance of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the film 7 Dogs will now try to attract the Indian audience with its release date on 21st of August.

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7 Dogs India Release Date: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt’s International Action Thriller?
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7 Dogs India Release Date: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt’s International Action Thriller?
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