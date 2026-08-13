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Home > Entertainment News > 7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan Unveils High-Octane Action Spectacle, Sanjay Dutt Joins International Cast

7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan Unveils High-Octane Action Spectacle, Sanjay Dutt Joins International Cast

Salman Khan has unveiled the 7 Dogs trailer, showcasing a high-octane international action spectacle starring Sanjay Dutt, Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito and more.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Image Credits- Instagram
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 14:30 IST

Actor Salman Khan has shared the first teaser trailer of his upcoming movie 7 Dogs. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the project features the superstar with his Bollywood brother Sanjay Dutt alongside a star-studded international ensemble cast.



Salman Khan Shares 7 Dogs Trailer

Salman Khan has officially unveiled the trailer for his upcoming movie, 7 Dogs. The teaser, shared by the actor on Instagram, features a host of thrilling action scenes and international settings that make it highly exciting. In fact, Salman himself has commented that the movie is designed exclusively for the silver screen, with its scope being one of its primary selling points.

7 Dogs brings together talented artists from different film industries for an ambitious project. Salman Khan stars alongside a range of other big names, including Sanjay Dutt, Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz. Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi and Max Huang complete the cast.

Sanjay Dutt Joins Salman Khan In International Action Film

The latest addition to this multinational cast is Sanjay Dutt, making him the second Indian star to join after Salman Khan announced that filming has started. As well as stars from India and Egypt, this project will also feature actors from Hollywood as well as other international territories. According to the makers, this film aims to deliver an entertaining and thrilling action film for audiences all around the world.

7 Dogs Has John Wick Action Connection

The action team behind 7 Dogs deserves some mention here too. This project sees the return of 87Eleven, a stunt and action group responsible for some of the most spectacular sequences within the acclaimed John Wick series. Additionally, veteran stunt coordinator Stephen Dunlevy will take up an important role on this project. His past projects include Mad Max: Fury Road and both instalments of the John Wick series.

7 Dogs Release Date in India

7 Dogs is slated to hit Indian movie theatres on August 21, 2026. It will be released in Hindi and English. This film features two heavyweights of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, along with several international faces. As a result, there is no doubt that audiences will flock to cinemas in search of an action-packed entertainer.

ALSO READ: Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce

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7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan Unveils High-Octane Action Spectacle, Sanjay Dutt Joins International Cast
Tags: 7 Dogssalman khanSanjay Dutt

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7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan Unveils High-Octane Action Spectacle, Sanjay Dutt Joins International Cast
7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan Unveils High-Octane Action Spectacle, Sanjay Dutt Joins International Cast
7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan Unveils High-Octane Action Spectacle, Sanjay Dutt Joins International Cast
7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan Unveils High-Octane Action Spectacle, Sanjay Dutt Joins International Cast

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