7 Most Controversial Bollywood Celebrity Ads: Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai To Shah Rukh Khan — When Brand Deals Sparked Backlash, Bans And Apologies

Celebrity endorsements are built to make people look. Sometimes, however, the attention goes far beyond what a brand had planned. Over the years, Bollywood stars have found themselves at the centre of advertising controversies involving everything from cultural representation and colourism to religious sentiments, surrogate tobacco advertising and the portrayal of women. Some campaigns were withdrawn, others triggered public apologies, while a few continued to be debated long after they disappeared from television and social media.

Here are 7 Bollywood celebrity-linked advertising controversies that made headlines.

1. Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad

Kriti Sanon’s latest jewellery campaign has become one of the newest flashpoints. The actor appeared in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement wearing an Indo-Western outfit, which drew criticism online over its suitability for the festival. Kangana Ranaut also publicly questioned the styling.

Kriti defended her choice, arguing that culture should not be judged by a woman’s clothes. A day later, the jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the campaign, citing respect for Indian culture, traditions and public sentiment.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Racist’ Jewellery Ad

In 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in a Kalyan Jewellers campaign portraying her as royalty, with a young dark-skinned boy holding an umbrella over her.

The image was criticised by activists for its alleged racial undertones and depiction of child labour. The brand eventually withdrew the advertisement, while Aishwarya’s team said the image had been altered without her knowledge.

3. Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff’s Vimal Row

Pan masala advertising has repeatedly placed Bollywood stars under scrutiny. In August 2026, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi campaign, alleging concerns over surrogate promotion of pan masala.

The controversy also revived memories of Akshay Kumar’s decision to apologise and step away from the same brand’s campaign in 2022.

4. Amitabh Bachchan’s Pan Masala Exit

Amitabh Bachchan faced a similar controversy in 2021 after appearing in a pan masala advertisement. The veteran actor subsequently ended his association with the brand after saying he had not realised the campaign fell under surrogate advertising.

He also returned the endorsement fee. When the commercial continued to air, his team sent the company a legal notice demanding that it stop broadcasting the advertisement.

5. Akshay Kumar’s Vimal Apology

Akshay Kumar’s Vimal association became particularly controversial because of his well-known public image around fitness and healthy living. After facing intense criticism, he apologised to fans, announced that he was stepping away from the endorsement and said his fee would be contributed to a worthy cause.

6. Alia Bhatt’s ‘Kanyamaan’ Campaign

Alia Bhatt’s 2021 Manyavar Mohey advertisement questioned the traditional wedding ritual of kanyadaan. The campaign suggested replacing the idea of “giving away” a daughter with kanyamaan, or respecting her.

The message won praise for challenging gender stereotypes but also attracted criticism from sections of social media, with some accusing the campaign of attacking Hindu traditions.

7. Sunny Leone’s Navratri Condom Advertisement

Sunny Leone’s condom campaign around Navratri in 2017 sparked protests in Gujarat. The advertisement used a Navratri-themed message alongside Leone’s image, prompting calls for its removal and a ban from trade organisations and some groups.

Hoardings carrying the campaign were subsequently taken down in parts of Gujarat.

When The Celebrity Becomes Bigger Than The Brand

These controversies underline the unusual pressure attached to celebrity advertising. A brand may create the campaign, but the star’s face becomes the most visible part of it, meaning backlash can quickly become personal.

And in the age of social media, an advertisement that once might have disappeared after a few weeks can return years later, bringing old endorsement choices back into the spotlight.