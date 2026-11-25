Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto has made history at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant, becoming the first mother to win the international beauty title. The 27-year-old was crowned on November 24 in San Juan, bringing the crown back to Puerto Rico for the first time since 2006.

But beyond the historic win, Barreto’s journey stands out for the life she has built away from the pageant stage. She is a mother to a seven-year-old daughter, holds two master’s degrees and has worked with the US Department of the Army in programmes supporting military families and addressing domestic violence and child abuse. Barreto competed against 115 other contestants in the 75th edition of the pageant. Her victory also gave Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe title.

Who Is Jennifer Barreto? A Look At Her Family And Early Life

Jennifer Barreto, whose full name is Jennifer Abreu Mora, is from Puerto Rico. She is married and has a seven-year-old daughter named Penelope. Her win is a milestone in the pageant’s history because no mother had previously claimed the Miss Universe crown. The achievement also reflects a major change in the competition’s eligibility rules.

For decades, Miss Universe did not allow married women or mothers to compete. The organisation announced a change in 2022, with the revised rules taking effect from the 2023 edition. This opened the competition to women who were married or had children. Barreto’s victory is the first time a mother has gone on to win the international title under the revised rules.

Jennifer Barreto’s Education: Two Master’s Degrees In Psychology And Social Work

Barreto has an academic background in psychology and social work. According to her official Miss Universe Puerto Rico biography, she completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology in Kentucky. She went on to earn two master’s degrees — one in Psychology and another in Clinical Social Work. Her education was complemented by specialised training in areas including trauma intervention, community needs assessment, child protection, domestic violence prevention and suicide prevention.

Her academic qualifications have also informed the work she pursued before entering the international pageant.

What Was Jennifer Barreto’s US Army Career?

Barreto began her professional career in 2021 with the US Department of the Army at Fort Cavazos, Texas. She joined its Family Advocacy Program as an educator and crisis responder. In that role, she supported victims of domestic violence and child abuse, assisted military families and trained leaders in prevention and intervention strategies.

She later volunteered at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and was selected as a Prevention Specialist. Her responsibilities included assessing community needs, developing prevention plans and identifying risk factors affecting military communities. Her work has focused on strengthening community well-being and helping families access support. It is a professional background that sits alongside her public role as a beauty queen.

How Did Jennifer Barreto Enter Miss Universe?

Barreto’s journey to the crown was not built on years of experience in modelling or beauty pageants. According to reports, she entered the pageant world in 2026 without a previous professional pageant background. She began preparing for Miss Universe Puerto Rico in the summer of 2025 after moving to Georgia. She later returned to Puerto Rico and competed in the national contest, representing San Sebastián.

Winning the national title secured her place at Miss Universe 2026, where she went on to make history.

Puerto Rico’s Sixth Miss Universe Crown

Barreto’s victory marked Puerto Rico’s sixth win at Miss Universe. The island’s previous titleholders were Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denise Quiñones in 2001 and Zuleyka Rivera in 2006. The 2026 edition was held in San Juan, with 116 contestants taking part. The Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez finished as the first runner-up, while Venezuela’s Clara Vegas Goetz secured the second runner-up position.

Barreto now begins her reign with a historic distinction. Her win brings together three parts of her public journey — motherhood, a professional background in community prevention and a place in the history of one of the world’s best-known beauty pageants.

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