71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

On February 7, Priyanka Chopra attended her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya, and she made sure all eyes were on her.

The actress dazzled in a custom turquoise blue embroidered lehenga by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, complementing her outfit with a show-stopping emerald and diamond Bulgari necklace.

The Exquisite Bulgari Necklace: Emerald Venus Necklace

Priyanka’s jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace, the Emerald Venus Necklace, is part of the brand’s Eden, The Garden of Wonders high jewellery collection. The necklace is inspired by the Capelvenere plant, also known as ‘Venus’s hair’ in Italian.

Crafted with over 1,600 hours of meticulous work by Bulgari artisans, the piece features a 19.30-carat octagonal Colombian emerald at its center.

Surrounding the emerald are 71.24 carats of diamonds and 62 captivating emerald beads weighing a total of 130.77 carats. In total, the necklace weighs an astonishing 202.01 carats.

Details of Priyanka’s Custom Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Priyanka’s lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra, was a luxurious combination of intricate detailing and glamorous elements.

The Opal Jewellery Blue lehenga set featured Swarovski crystals in silver, blue, and lemon-green shades, creating a stunning visual impact. The outfit consisted of a bralette-style blouse, a flowing A-line lehenga skirt, and an ombre organza dupatta.

The bralette blouse had a plunging sweetheart neckline, a one-shoulder strap, and an embellished belt that cinched at Priyanka’s waist. The A-line lehenga, with its high-rise waistline and flared ghera, was completed with a floor-length hem.

The organza dupatta, draped gracefully over her shoulder, highlighted the ensemble’s exquisite embroidery.

Accessorizing with Diamonds and Emeralds

In addition to her dazzling necklace, Priyanka accessorized with diamond and emerald rings and stunning pearl-diamond earrings. For her makeup, she chose a glowing look with berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Her hair was styled in a messy, twisted bun, decorated with floral pins, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look.

Priyanka’s Style at the Mehndi Ceremony

Earlier in the wedding celebrations, Priyanka also impressed with her style at the mehndi ceremony, where she wore a rare pink diamond Bulgari necklace. As a brand ambassador for Bulgari, Priyanka is often seen wearing high jewellery pieces from their collection, and this occasion was no exception.