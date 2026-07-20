72 Hours OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kevin Hart’s Comedy Online, Here’s All You Need To Know

72 Hours OTT Release Date: Kevin Hart is coming back with his signature brand of comedy in 72 Hours which will be streaming soon on OTT. The film brings back Kevin Hart with director Tim Story and makes the fans expect a lot from this release. For those wondering about how and where to watch and stream this Kevin Hart special, I have all the information in here.

When and Where Will ’72 Hours’ Be Available for Streaming?

The 72 Hours film will be available for streaming on Netflix anywhere in the world. This movie will be available on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST/ 12:00 AM PT/ 3:00 AM ET on July 24, 2026.

The movie is Hart’s newest work in the lucrative overall first look deal he has signed with Netflix. It’s as simple as that – all one needs is a Netflix subscription to catch the movie.

What Is the Plot of Kevin Hart’s New Movie?

The character of Hart, who plays the part of Joe – a 40 year old ad executive seeing the end of his career approaching – joins a chaotic group text message that has been formed by some twenty-something guys who are planning their friend’s bachelor party.

Instead of admitting that he had received an invitation to the bachelor party accidentally, Joe joins the crazy three day weekend adventure in Miami.

This movie is about the clash of two generations and the fun adventures that ensue when someone tries to participate in the party that was not meant for him.

Who Stars in the Cast of ’72 Hours’?

The production pairs Hart’s millennial energy with a heavyweight lineup of Gen Z favorites, Saturday Night Live talent, and seasoned industry veterans.

Kevin Hart as Joe

Marcello Hernández (Saturday Night Live)

Mason Gooding (Scream franchise)

Kam Patterson & Ben Marshall (SNL)

Teyana Taylor

Zach Cherry (Severance)

Mike Epps & Michael Mando

The screenplay is written by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Cobra Kai) alongside Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

Why Is the Hart-Story Reunion Creating Buzz?

Tim Story and Kevin Hart definitely have some sort of chemistry that is hard to deny when it comes to buddy comedies. They have made millions of dollars in previous partnerships using witty improvisation and physical comedy at theaters.

Netflix will definitely try to make use of this with the script written by the creators of Cobra Kai making 72 Hours one of their top comedy tentpoles.



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