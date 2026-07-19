72nd National Film Awards: Maharaja Star Sachana Namidass Breaks Down After Winning Her First National Award – WATCH

The 72nd National Film Awards brought a life-changing moment for Sachana Namidass, who won the Best Supporting Actress honour for her acclaimed performance in Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja. Soon after the winners were announced, the young actor shared an emotional video on social media, breaking down in tears as her family and friends celebrated the milestone. Sharing the clip, Sachana reflected on her remarkable journey, writing, “The little girl who dared to dream never imagined her first film would bring home a National Award. Forever grateful.”

The recognition marks an extraordinary achievement for the actor, considering Maharaja was her debut feature film.

Heartfelt note for the Maharaja team

Along with the emotional video, Sachana posted a heartfelt note describing the National Award as one of the greatest blessings of her life. She said the honour has inspired her to continue learning and growing as an actor with greater honesty and dedication. The actor expressed gratitude to director Nithilan Saminathan for trusting her with the role and thanked co-star Vijay Sethupathi for his constant encouragement throughout the shoot.

She also dedicated the award to her family, especially her twin sister, whom she described as her biggest supporter and closest friend. Sachana credited her family’s love, sacrifices and unwavering belief for helping her reach the milestone.

Watch the video here:







A landmark year for Maharaja

Released in 2024, Maharaja emerged as one of the year’s biggest critical and commercial successes. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the action-thriller stars Vijay Sethupathi in the titular role alongside Anurag Kashyap and Sachana Namidass.

The film follows a grieving father who approaches the police to report a missing dustbin named “Lakshmi.” As the investigation unfolds, the seemingly bizarre complaint reveals a deeply emotional revenge story that won widespread praise for its screenplay and performances.

Apart from Sachana’s acting honour, Maharaja also won the Best Action Direction award for stunt choreographer Anl Arasu, further cementing its success at this year’s National Film Awards.