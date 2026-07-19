72nd National Film Awards: Sanjay Mishra Wins Best Supporting Actor For Bhakshak, Says Bhumi Pednekar Is His ‘Lucky Charm’

One of India’s most respected character actors, Sanjay Mishra, has added a prestigious honour to his decades-long career. The veteran actor won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his acclaimed performance as Bhaskar Sinha in Netflix’s crime drama Bhakshak. Known for seamlessly moving between comedy, drama and independent cinema, Mishra has delivered memorable performances in films such as Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Vadh, Golmaal and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. His National Award marks another milestone in a career spanning over three decades.

‘Bhumi Pednekar has been my lucky charm’

Speaking to ANI after the announcement, Mishra said he never expected to receive one of Indian cinema’s highest honours. Reflecting on his collaborations with Bhumi Pednekar, he said, “The best thing is that in both the films I have done with Bhumi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bhakshak, my work has been appreciated immensely. She has been like a lucky charm for me.”

In Bhakshak, Bhumi played an investigative journalist uncovering crimes at a shelter home, while Mishra portrayed a key supporting character whose performance earned widespread praise from critics.

An emotional connection to his late father

The award announcement carried an unexpected emotional significance for Mishra. He revealed that friends had asked him to follow the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) official announcement, unaware that the moment would remind him of his late father. “My father worked at the Press Information Bureau. He is no longer with us, but I found out about my National Award through the very office where he once served. That made the moment incredibly emotional,” he said.

The actor added that his mother broke down after hearing the news, making the recognition even more special for the family.

A career honour that comes with responsibility

Mishra described the National Award as more than just a personal achievement, saying it also brings a greater sense of responsibility. “When your country honours you, it pushes you to do even better work,” he said, adding that the recognition motivates him to continue challenging himself as an actor.

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Bhakshak emerged as one of the notable winners. Elsewhere, Mammootty (Bramayugam) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) shared the Best Actor award, Yami Gautam won Best Actress for Article 370, while Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film, highlighting another strong year for Indian cinema.