72nd National Film Awards Winners: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan Share Best Actor Honour; Yami Gautam Wins Best Actress For Article 370

72nd National Film Awards Winners: The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards have been announced, with Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan jointly winning the Best Actor honour for their acclaimed performances in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Yami Gautam was named Best Actress for her powerful portrayal in Article 370. The awards recognise films that were certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) during the 2024 calendar year and celebrate excellence across India’s diverse film industries.

Yami Gautam earns first National Award for Article 370

Yami Gautam’s performance in the political thriller Article 370 earned her the Best Actress award, marking a major milestone in her career. The film, which explored the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir through a fictional narrative, received praise for its performances and screenplay upon release.

Meanwhile, Mammootty added another National Award to his illustrious career with Bramayugam, the critically acclaimed Malayalam psychological horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Kartik Aaryan was recognised for his transformation into Paralympian Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion, a role widely regarded as one of the finest performances of his career.

Malayalam cinema continues its winning streak

Malayalam cinema once again delivered a strong showing at the National Film Awards after an exceptional year critically and commercially. Bramayugam emerged as one of the standout films, reinforcing the industry’s reputation for bold storytelling and innovative filmmaking.

The competition featured notable films from across India, including Hindi releases Srikanth and Article 370, Tamil films Maharaja, Meiyazhagan and Amaran, and Telugu titles such as Kalki 2898 AD and Lucky Baskhar. Other acclaimed films, including Committee Kurrollu, Mithya and 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu, were also in contention.

About the National Film Awards

Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards are India’s highest official honours for cinema. Presented annually by the Government of India, the awards recognise artistic excellence, technical achievement and outstanding contributions to Indian filmmaking across all languages.