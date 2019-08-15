73rd Independence Day: India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day and like every year Bollywood celebrities are makings sure to share their wishes with fans. Amitabh Bachchan is among many who took to Twitter to share his wish and expressed his patriotic feeling

73rd Independence Day: As India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day and like every year Bollywood celebrities are makings sure to share their wishes with fans. Amitabh Bachchan is among many who took to Twitter to share his wish and expressed his patriotic feeling.

In his tweet, he mentioned that 15th August is a day to 15th August celebrate their pride and honour of the celebration.

T 3258 – 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !!

Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yh1FHByb3h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

15th August is a day to celebrate the freedom from 102 years of British Raj.

From Bollywood celebrities to common people, everyone celebrate this day with their enthusiasm and patriotic spirit. Celebrations at red fort take place in no less than a festive manner. From army, navy to air force, everyone marched across which participate in hours of dress rehearsals at Red fort showcase the same in front of the dignitaries and audience.

President delivers and address to the nation on the Independence Day event. Also, Prime Minister of India hoists the flag at the Red Fort and also delivers the speech for all the citizens. Several cultural programmes are being held at the state capital Delhi by several schools and organisations.

73rd Independence Day is special because of several reasons.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi appeal the people to provide some valuable suggestions through the Namo App for his Independence Day speech.

On 28th July, a football Naga 73rd Independence Day Football Tournament 2019 was inaugurated at Naga in North Sikkim. In Jammu and Kashmir, Panchayat Heads of Bharatiya Janata Party will also hoist the tricolour in their houses.

