Golden Globes Awards 2018 is finally here and so are the best of fashion, beauty, glitz and glamour. Honouring the best of talent in the Film and Television industry, the award ceremony is being hosted by Hollywood actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. With the best of talent present on the red carpet, the event is one of the most sought-after events for fashion critics and is known to set the fashion quotient up high.

As there is still time for the final winners’ list to be declared, here is a look at all the red carpet looks that have managed to make heads turn. Among the first one on the list is none other Lady Gaga, who managed to paint the red carpet purple with her stunning avatar. Donning a long-trail gown by Valentino, Lady Gaga turned up at the event in purple hair and made jaws drop.

The next in line is the ceremony’s host Sandra Oh, who opted for a white flowy dress by Versace. With neatly parted hair and glowing makeup, Sandra completed her look with statement diamond earrings and bracelet. Needless to say, she is looking pristine in this sharp yet clean look.

American singing sensation Taylor Swift also made an appearance at the event wearing a black high-slit gown styled with hair parted in a neat bun, statement earrings and bold red lipstick.

Have a look at the best of fashion at Golden Globes Awards 2019:

