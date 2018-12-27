As the new year is about to knock our doors, here's a piece of good news arriving for the single fathers working in the central government. It will now be easier for them to take care of their children as they will be allowed to take a child care leave (CCL) like other women staffers.

As the new year is about to knock our doors, here’s a piece of good news arriving for the single fathers working in the central government. It will now be easier for them to take care of their children as they will be allowed to take a child care leave (CCL) like other women staffers. As per the new recommendation, the single fathers will be able to take leaves up to 730 days for the child care. There has been notification issued for the same by our government.

This is will be a very positive change as until now only women were allowed to take childcare leaves up to 730 days. Now, the single fathers of male parents will also able to do so. The fathers who look after a child below 8 years of age are liable to enjoy the benefit like other women employees.

The 7th pay Commission has issued a report that debates on this keeping in mind the responsibilities that come on the head of a Single male parent and they need time to nurture their children. This is the reason why CCL should be extended for the single male parents too.

Not just this, the commission also recognises the load of responisibilities on a single mother and recommedns that for such employees, the spells of conditionality should be extended from 3 to 6 in the calendar year.

It is also recommended by the commission that for the first 365 days, the CCL should be given at 100 per cent.

