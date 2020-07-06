On completing 12 years of the comedy-drama 'Bol Bachchan', actor Ajay Devgnon Monday shared behind the scenes pictures featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and film director Rohit Shetty.

Reminiscing the sweet memories of 2012 comedy-drama ‘Bol Bachchan,’ actor Ajay Devgn on Monday shared BTS (Behind the scenes) pictures as the movie clocked eight years of its release. The ‘Singham’ star put out a post on Twitter, wherein he shared BTS pictures featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and film director Rohit Shetty.

In the post, the first picture shows Devgn standing along with Senior Bachchan, Shetty and Abhishek while they pose for the picture with a smile. This BTS picture is from the shooting of the title song of film that marks a guest appearance by the ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor.

The other picture, shows Abhishek and Devgn standing together engaged in a conversation with coffee mugs in their hands. One of the snap captures a fun moment between Devgn and BigB while the duo gazes at each other as Abhishek also smiles while looking at his smartphone.

Along with the pictures, Devgn wrote, “When the Bachchans speak, I listen (especiallyAmitji) #8Years Of Bol Bachchan @SrBachchan@juniorbachchan#RohitShetty.”

Directed and written by Rohit Shetty, produced by Ajay Devgn and Dhilin Mehta, the comedy-drama is inspired from the 1979 movie ‘Gol Maal.’ The movie also featured Asin Thottumkal, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora and Archana Puran Singh in prominent roles.

