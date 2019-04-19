Ranveer Singh is currently very excited for his upcoming film 83, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. Recently, the makers of the film revealed a behind-the-scenes video which features Ranveer Singh along with his co-star's training rigorously for the film. The film will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is among the leading actors, who misses no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in films. Recently, the actor is gearing up for his next film 83 and is leaving no stone unturned to train as per his role in the film. The makers of the film recently revealed a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter on the occasion of Good Friday. In the video, Ranveer Singh with his co-stars is preparing very hard for the sports drama film.

The one-minute video is high in energy and well shows the spirits of the actors getting in the role of cricketers. In the film, Ranveer Singh will play the role of Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, who shared the same video which read–the incredible untold story of India’s greatest victory!

Talking about the current training sessions Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is training under cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who played a very important role in India’s victory at the World Cup. In an interview, Ranveer Singh revealed that his coach Balwinder’s happiness is very important for him and now he is happy with his progress of learning. He further added that he is enjoying this athletic lifestyle.

Apart from the lead actor, the sports drama also features Tahir Raj Bhasin playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem will play the role of Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva will play Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s role in the film, Ammy Virk will play the role of Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil will the role of Sandeep Patil and Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of PR Man Singh, meanwhile Hardy Sandhu will play the role of Madan Lal.

The film is produced by Kabir Khan and collaborates with Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More