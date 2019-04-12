83: Hopping on to his next project 83, Ranveer Singh is rigorously working and prepping to make his work finesse. The actor has been getting the training by Kapil Dev himself to bring the natural instincts of his character. Kabir Khan, an aced Bollywood director will be presenting this story of popular and successful cricketer Kapil Dev.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been giving back to back hits to the industry. From his performance in Padmaavat to Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has been impressing fans all over. Hopping on to his next project 83, Ranveer Singh is rigorously working and prepping to make his work finese. The actor has been getting the training by Kapil Dev himself to bring the natural instincts of his character. Kabir Khan, an aced Bollywood director will be presenting this story of popular and successful cricketer Kapil Dev. Leading the cast is the very talented, Ranveer Singh.

The movie has been creating quite a buzz on the internet but now, they have dropped the biggest good news for all the cricket fans. The full cast of the movie has finally out and there are some extraordinary artists who are going to be a part of the movie.

Nishant Dahhiya who was last seen in Kedarnath will be portraying the legendary all-rounder Roger Binny. The actor will be seen playing a significant role and an integral part of the movie’s World Cup winning squad.

The super-talented and energetic cast of the movie includes Ranveer Singh as the Captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar.

The list doesn’t end here, it just gets interesting! Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR. Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

With the magic of Ranveer Singh in the lead role, this awesome cast will be capturing the silver screens soon. The movie will be based on the historic victory of 1983 world cup which was lead by Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of ormer captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. It would mark Ranveer Singh’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

