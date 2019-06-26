83: Filmmaker Kabir Khan upcoming film 83 to be shot at Lord's after the World Cup, Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in film 83, whereas Deepika Padukone will be seen as Kapil dev's wife Romi. Reports also state that Deepika will also join in the end during the match to give an emotional touch to the film.

’83’, directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan is touted to be one of the biggest sports films till now. Since the first look came out it became the talk of the B town. The film bankrolled by reliance entertainment. in the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika as Romi Kapil dev’s wife.

According to the sources, the climax of the film to be shot in July end post the world cup. Reports stated that to showcase the emotion at the end of the movie Deepika will join during the match.

The star cast of the movie comprises Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Dhairya Karwas as Ravi Shastri, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, whereas, Pankaj Tripathi roped into PR. Man Singh

A few days back, Ranveer shared the legendary moment of the world cup and captioned it ‘thirty-six years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down!

Whereas Pankaj revealed that Ranveer Singh and team are not hugging him, the cast stopped hugging me, fearing they will hurt will hurt me’.

The star cast of 83 is in full enthusiasm for the film as we can see in this picture. Hence these newlywed couple continuing their romance going since their November 2018 wedding.

whereas, talking about cinematography Assem Mishra will be working on that, earlier Mishra’s worked on The Tiger, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom.

