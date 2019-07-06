83 first look celebrity reaction: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, the actor has shared his first look from his upcoming film 83 which is leaving everyone spell-bound. In the film 83, Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev on-screen.

83 first look celebrity reaction: After playing memorable characters like Bajirao, Murad, Simmba and Alauddin Khilji, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to step in the shoes of Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Sharma on-screen in his upcoming film 83. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, Ranveer unveiled his first look from the film and it is taking social media by storm. As the actor continues to garner praises from millions of fans, Bollywood celebrities and cricketers cannot get enough of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy, Sanya Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma, Kubra Sait, Nimrat Kaur are among the celebrities who have applauded Ranveer’s look. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan commented on the post that he looks exactly like the legend Kapil Dev. Wishing him a very happy birthday, he asked him to keep inspiring as that is what he does with every character he breathes.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandes also shared the first look of Ranveer Singh from 83 on his Instagram account. She wished him a happy birthday and told him to keep inspiring people to be themselves and work with passion and gratitude. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also praised Ranveer’s look and said that he is looking exactly like Pajhi.

Here’s how celebrities are praising Ranveer Singh’s first look from 83:

Slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020, 83 is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. One of the most anticipated films of 2020, the film is helmed by Kabir Khan.

