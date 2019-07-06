83 first look: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has a perfect return gift for his fans on the occasion of his 34th birthday. The actor has surprised everyone by sharing his first look from the film as Kapil Dev. 83 starring Ranveer Singh is slated to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

From Band Baaja Baarat to his latest release Gully Boy, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has time and again proved that he is here and here to rule the film industry. As he gears up for his next film 83, he has surprised his audience yet again with his first look from the film. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, Ranveer shared his first look as Kapil Dev and it has bowled everyone over with the accuracy and fire in his eyes.

One of the Twitter users said that it took her a long look at the photo to tell that it is actually Ranveer Singh. Wishing him a very happy birthday, she added that Ranveer is one of the biggest finds of Bollywood. Another user echoed that a legend is playing legend while many applauded his transformation.

Sharing the first look on his social media account, Ranveer lovingly called Kapil Dev as The Haryana’s Hurricane. In 83 film, Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev will be seen leading the Team India to 1983’s World Cup victory. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to essay his on-screen wife Romi Bhatia and it will be the fourth time that they will be collaborating on the big screen.

Take a look at the social media reaction to Ranveer Singh’s first look from 83:

I had to take a long look at this to be able to tell that it is actually you. @RanveerOfficial you are one of the biggest find of Bollywood. Wishing you a happy birthday! Lotsa love and luck. #RanveerSingh #RanveerAsKapil #kapildev #83 #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/hVK2DhFSLR — Sanchita (@sanchita2627) July 6, 2019

Happy Birthday to @RanveerOfficial The First Look of Birthday Boy as #KapilDev in #83TheFilm. All the best to the team. pic.twitter.com/LlhPlPkOYT — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 6, 2019

Happy Birthday #RanveerSingh You are close looking to #KapilDev now. Bring up a great movie for this Legend. pic.twitter.com/QluKhM6xA3 — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) July 6, 2019

He looks so good as #KapilDev Couldn't be more spot on! Wishing you a Happy Happy Birthday to Bollywood's chameleon @RanveerOfficial 👏👌 Looking fwd to this one @Shibasishsarkar @kabirkhankk https://t.co/ePm3YA05XQ — Radhika Bhirani (@radhikabhirani) July 6, 2019

Now that is dedication to one’s craft. #RanveerSingh never disappoints and always manages to get into character. Cannot wait for #83thefilm. Brilliant. #Bollywood #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/V5CBWkcx6A — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) July 6, 2019

Directed by Kabir Singh, 83 is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena and Deepika Padukone under the banner of Reliance Entertainment, Vibri Media, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and KA Productions. Along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

