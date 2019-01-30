83 movie cast: Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to reveal the star cast of the 83. As per the post, the movie is going to star well-known south star Jiiva as Srikkanth. The movie has been bankrolled under the banner Reliance entertainment, produced by Madhu Mantena, Bishu Induri and Kabir Khan.

83 movie cast: The superstar of Bollywood industry Ranveer Singh has one busy year with back to back movies lined up whether it be Simmba, Padmavati, and now 83 the perfectionist can nail any role! A few days back the makers of the movie took to their official Twitter handle to share the news that they will soon release the cast of the upcoming sports film 83 which is based on 1983 world cup. The movie has been helmed by Kabir Khan and is based on the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev who lad the team towards the victory. The movie has created a buzz among all the cricket as well as Ranveer Singh fans and has created immense excitement among the audience.

Well-known actor of #Tamil films, Jiiva, to enact the part of cricketer #Srikkanth in #83TheFilm… Stars Ranveer Singh as #KapilDev… Directed by Kabir Khan… Presented by Reliance Entertainment… Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan… #CastOf83 #Relive83 pic.twitter.com/nPOPVf4HKo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

