83 movie: One of the much-awaited movies of this year 83 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as wife Romi Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder sandhi, Sahil kHattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree, Satish Alekar, Sinker Sharma will release on April 10,2020.

Ahead of the release the makers recently made it official that Deepika Padukone has joined the team and shared a series of photos, but what is more interesting is that the movie will mark as the first collaboration of Deepika and hubby Ranveer Singh after their marriage and this time the duo won’t die!

As the team shoots in London, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to share a cute video of her cheering for hubby from the bleachers. She wrote Being the supportive wife on and off the field, and if this isn’t cute then we don’t know what is!

The movie 83 is based on the world cup win under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, where India bagged its first World Cup by defeating West Indies. The much-awaited movie of the year will release on April 10, 2020, and has been produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri, and Kabir, and bankrolled under the banner Reliance Entertainment.

