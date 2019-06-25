83: Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi is currently shooting for his upcoming film 83. The actor met with an injury recently and despite fractured ribs, Pankaj is back on the sets in London. Read the entire details regarding Pankaj's accident here–

83: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is counted amongst the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the films. Though the actor has mainly appeared in supporting roles, he has always proved himself well on-screens. Recently, while shooting for his upcoming film 83, the actor met with an accident while riding a bike in Scotland. The actor got injured just a day before leaving for a holiday. Pankaj was immediately given medication and proper treatment after the incident.

However, Pankaj didn’t realise how grave the incident was and later was left with abdominal pain. After returning back from his trip, it came out that the actor has fractured his three ribs. Despite immense pain, the actor resumed back to his shooting schedule in London. Currently, the actor is shooting for the sports drama film and the entire cast is taking care of the actor.

Pankaj revealed that he is taking all the possible precautions for his health and is not stressing his ribs by lifting weights. He is also making sure that he avoids harsh or sudden moments while shooting the film. Not even this, the crew is also taking full care of the actor by not giving scenes which require physical moments.

Pankaj Tripathi also revealed that Ranveer Singh is also very careful about his health and is taking care of him in every possible way. Moreover, a physiotherapist is always on the sets who help him out with the injured ribs.

Talking about the film, 83 is a sports drama film which narrates the story of India’s victory at Cricket World Cup 1983 under captain Kapil Dev. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, R Badree in supporting roles.

