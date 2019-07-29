83: After wrapping up the shoot for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone has come on board as Ranveer Singh's wife in the movie 83. The movie will watch the couple on screen together after their marriage officially. She will play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev whereas Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

83: Based on the first-ever World Cup victory of 1983, the movie features Ranveer Singh as the Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone who came on board recently will essay the role of his wife Romi Dev. As the couple shoot in London, interesting details about the movie has been revealed. In an interview with a leading daily, Deepika Padukone said that her character Romi Dev goes through extremes highs and lows.

The role may be lighter in comparison to her other roles. The character Romi Dev goes through various hardships while India journey through World Cup tournament and lift the cup. Furthermore, she said that she likes to do movies which take a lot out of her emotionally, so yes in comparison to her movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmavati, Chhapak this movie is emotionally lighter, says Deepika Padukone.

The confession came after a source revealed that the movie has various highs and lows and Deepika Padukone has been wanting to essay a lighter role as she is always doing intense characters. The film 83 is a gripping Indian cricket drama about India’s journey to lifting the cup for the very first time under Kapil Dev’s captaincy.

Check out their photos from the sets here:

The couple who had been dating for the past six years and tied the knot privately in Italy last year in November have shared the screen space more than once. From Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela to Bajirao Mastani to Padmaavat to Finding Fanny, DeepVeer has shared the screen four times and now 83 marks as their fifth movie.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with 83 and will start filming for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht later this year whereas Deepika Padukone has no movies lined up as her film Chhapaak will release in January 2020 so the promotions will start soon.

