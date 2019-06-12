83: Ranveer Singh expresses excitement as Deepika Padukone joins the team: After Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone joins the team of 83 and will play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. The movie will star some of the most prominent stars of Bollywood such as Ranveer Singh, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar and many more.

83: Ranveer Singh expresses excitement as Deepika Padukone joins the team: Ranveer Singh who is currently busy shooting for his movie 83 based on Worldcup victory of 1983 recently shared photos from the sets, where he can be seen posing along with wifey aka Deepika Padukone and director Kabir Khan.

Ranveer Singh in the picture revealed that Deepika Padukone will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev and expressed his excitement as the duo will be collaborating for the first time post marriage in November 2018. Shared four minutes back the posts have already crossed 50k likes and the count seems unstoppable!

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the movie will also star Punjabi singers, Hardy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya KArwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, R badree, Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Alekar in pivotal roles.

Take a look at their photos here:

83 is one of the much-awaited films of the year and as Deepika Padukone joins the team we are sure that the fans are as excited as we are to see the duo in action once again after massive blockbuster hit Padmavati!

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal whereas Ranveer Singh after 83 will start shooting for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and many others.

