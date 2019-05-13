Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has recently collaborated with music composer Pritam for composing the music for his upcoming film 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the silver screens on April 10 2020. The film narrates the untold story of India’s greatest victory at 1983 World Cup.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 83 which is a sports drama film, directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, Ranveer Singh will portray the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Recently, the music composer Pritam has joined hands with Bollywood actor Ranveer for his film. Reports suggest that Pritam would be responsible for composing the music for 83. Post to which, Pritam announced officially on Twitter regarding the collaboration. In the post, Pritam expressed his excitement for collaborating with Ranveer Singh.

Post to which, he also quoted that it will be fun to match the level of madness. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on 10 April 2020 and is produced by the director himself with Vishnu Induri and Madhu Mantena. The film features Ammy Virk, Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.

It seems that the director of the film Kabir Singh is leaving no stone unturned to make his next film 83 a blockbuster hit. The film is based on India’s victory in 1983 world cup which was held under the captaincy of Kapil Dev and also plans to recreate the victory at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England.

My first film with the powerhouse @RanveerOfficial and I'm so glad to be back with @kabirkhankk ! Super thrilled to be creating music that can match their level of madness 😍@RelianceEnt #MadhuMantena @vishinduri @83thefilm pic.twitter.com/wK1JzRrue2 — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 13, 2019

Some days back, the entire cast of the film was busy training under cricketer Kapil Dev in Dharamshala, as per the recent reports, the hardworking actor Ranveer Singh will be getting live training from Kapil in Delhi. In an interview, Ranveer Singh revealed that he feels honoured to get the training from the legendary cricketer himself and will now spend some more time with him in Delhi.

He further revealed that it is happening for the first time when he will be studying the character himself for depicting Kapil on-screens. Expressing his excitement, he quoted that he is thrilled for this opportunity and to get such type of unique experience. Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors as he leaves no chance to prove himself in films.

