Ranveer Singh is all set to appear in the role of Kapil Dev in his upcoming film 83. It seems that the actor is much excited about his project and recently shared the first picture with the entire cast of the film. Reports reveal that the entire team has gone to Dharamshala for training purpose.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is counted amongst the most talented actors of the B-town. After serving the industry with notable roles in films Padmavat, Gully Boy, Bajrao Mastani, the hardworking is all set to create a buzz again with his upcoming film 83. In the film, the actor will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and will uncover the victory of the nation in the world cup of 1983. It seems that the actor is excited about his project and recently shared a picture with the entire team of 83 from Dharamshala. In the picture, the actor is seen having a gala time with his team.

Starting from Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Adinath Kothare, Ranveer Singh and Hardy Sandhu all the actors in the picture are having fun at the poolside. Reports reveal that the entire cast of the film has gone to Dharamshala in order to carry forward the training related to the project. The shoot of the film will start from May 15 and it is said that the first schedule of the film will continue for about 100 days and will be shot in Scotland and London.

Earlier to this, Ranveer also shared a picture with cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was actually a member of the Indian cricket team in 1983 with Kapil Dev. The film is a sports drama film which narrates the story of India’s victory opposite West Indies in 1983 during the world cup. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Saahil Khattar, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu as India’s team. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the silver screens next year.

Apart from 83, Ranveer Singh will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht which features Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

