The team of Kabir Khan's directorial 83 is currently undergoing rigorous training sessions from Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. It seems that the director of the film Kabir Khan is much excited about the film and keeps on sharing glimpses from the training sessions.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is counted amongst the hardworking actors of the industry who misses no chance of impressing his fans with his hard work and talent. The actor initially started with Yash Raj Film’s Band Baaja Baaraat with Anusha Sharma in 2010 and today he is among the superstars of the industry. Currently, the actor is all set to appear in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film 83. In the film, Ranveer will portray the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and is currently undergoing various training sessions in Dharamshala.

It seems that the makers of the film are much excited about the film and keeps on sharing some glimpses from the training sessions. Recently, the director shared a picture on Instagram featuring the star cast Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patel, Saaqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu. Kabir Khan with Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu were also seen in the picture.

Some days back, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also shared a video where Kapil Dev is practising a shot which is called as Natraj shot while Ranveer Singh is looking at him, learning the technique. The film narrates the journey of Indian Cricket Team who won the World Cup in the year 1983.

In the film Ranveer Singh who is the lead actor, will play the role of Kapil Dev, Saaqib will portray the role of Amarnath, Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu will depict the role of Madan Lal, Tahir Raj will play the role of Sunil Gavaskar and the Tamil actor Jiiva will portray the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Talking about Ranveer Singh’s future project it includes Karan Johar’s Takht which will feature Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More