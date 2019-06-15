83: Ranveer Singh with his entire team is currently leaving no stone unturned for their upcoming film 83 which will hit the screens in April 2020. Currently, the team is in Glasgow shooting for the film and recently a video of the team warming up before a practice session has gone viral. Watch the video:

Ranveer Singh with his team warm up before an intense practice session in Glasgow

83: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile role in his films. Starting from Band Baaja Baaraat, Lootera, Bajirao to Padmavat, the actor leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with his talent. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 83, which is a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan. 83 is among the highly anticipated films of the year which features Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Ammy Virk, Saahil Khattar, Pankaj Tripathi R Badree in lead roles.

It seems that the entire team of the film is much excited about the film and are currently shooting for it in Glasgow. Recently, a video of the team warming up before an intense training session is making rounds on the Internet. Tahir Bhasin who will portray the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film recently shared the video on his Instagram story.

Recently, the reports also revealed that Deepika Padukone will also appear in the film in the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife. Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev in the film and Deepika will play the role of Romi Bhatia. In an interview, Deepika revealed that she is much excited for the film as she will sharing the screens with Ranveer Singh for the first time after her wedding.

Recently, Deepika Padukone has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Chhapaak which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Though earlier Deepika was not keen to depict the supporting role, later she agreed to feature in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App