Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 83 which is a sports drama film that will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. Recently, the reports reveal that the film will go on floors next month in Glasgow. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his interesting roles in his films. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan and also features Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem in lead roles. The film narrates the story when India won against West Indies at 1983 world cup. The sports drama film is one of the highly anticipated films as Ranveer Singh will portray the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev.

Recent reports revealed that shoot for the film will begin in June in Glasgow and will shoot at a local cricket club in Scottish port. Not only this, but the shoot of the film will also take place in various locations like Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and Oval cricket ground.

The entire team behind the film 83, is much-excited for the film as before the shoot only the training sessions of the actors began at Dharamshala a month back. Not only this, but the cast of the film have also agreed to take out extra time for training before the film starts with the shooting phase. The 33-year-old actor after completing his training at Dharamshala, also went to New Delhi to be with Kapil Dev for training live.

The sports drama film will release on April 10, 2020. Recently, the reports also revealed that Deepika Padukone will portray the role of Ranveer Singh’s wife in the film 83. Her role in the film will not just be limited to a cameo and she will also co-produce the film. The film also features the love story of Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia. So Ranveer Singh will be romancing Deepika Padukone in the film.

The film is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri, Kabir Khan and recently Sajid Nadiadwala has also joined the producing team of the film. The film will be presented by Reliance Entertainment.

