After the blockbuster success of films like Padmaavat and Simmba, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to start with his next project 83. Featuring Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev to chronicle the world cup victory of 1983, the makers of the film have finally revealed the release date with a special announcement video. 83 will hit the theatrical screens on April 10, 2020.

With subsequent hit releases at the box office, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is leaving no stone unturned to lead the pack and deliver something new with his every new film. As the actor promotes his upcoming film Gully Boy, the latest update about his next film 83 is sure to make you excited. Chronicling the 1983 world cup victory of Indian cricket team, 83 is making all the right buzz ever since it has been announced.

And now, the makers of the film have released a new short clip revealing the release date of the film. Celebrating all the players that were a part of the world cup victory, the filmmakers have revealed that 83 is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 10, 2020. With the special announcement video, the makers of the film have released that they will be soon introducing the reel squad of 83 world cup.

Take a look at the video released by 83 team here:

Earlier, reports were rife that Ranveer Singh’s wife and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of his on-screen wife in the sports flick. Refuting the same, a source close to the actor revealed to an entertainment portal that since 83 is a boys film, the role offered to her, i.e Kapil Dev’s wife is very limited. Being a huge brand, she would not do any film just because her husband is in it.

Talking about his latest release Gully Boy, the film stars Alia Bhatt alongside Ranveer Singh and has been directed by Zoya Akhtar. Inspired by the music and lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy is slated to hit the theatrical screens on Valentine’s Day i.e February 14.

