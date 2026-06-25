83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Spotted Driving 635 HP Defender Octa; Check Price, V8 Engine And Top Speed

Defender Octa: Amitabh Bachchan who is known for driving around Mumbai was spotted in a luxury Land Rover SUV. This 83-year-old Bollywood actor was seen driving the Land Rover Defender Octa which is the most powerful and capable of all models of the legendary SUV. It became even more intriguing due to the fact that this car does not belongs his son, Abhishek Bachchan. In any case, the unique sight of Amitabh Bachchan driving around in Defender Octa attracted much attention from automotive lovers.

In addition, the appearance has brought back into discussion the increasing trend of the Defender Octa amongst the celebrities. It is quite evident that the luxury SUV, owing to its rugged looks, is quite popular among Bollywood personalities like Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa.

Why the Defender Octa has become Bollywood’s favourite luxury off-roader

Launched in India in 2025 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.59 crore, the Defender Octa is based on the Defender 110 body style but gets several upgrades that set it apart from the standard model. It features a larger grille, wider wheel arches and massive 22-inch alloy wheels fitted with all-season tyres, giving the SUV a much more aggressive road presence.

Reports say that the particular Defender Octa driven by Amitabh Bachchan was finished in Petra Copper, one of the exclusive colour options offered with the SUV. Buyers can also choose from shades such as Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey and Faroe Green. Its imposing design is matched by a premium cabin that combines luxury with practicality.

What makes the Defender Octa’s 635 HP engine and features so special

In the interior, the Defender Octa receives a number of high-end touches, such as an 11.4-inch infotainment display screen, semi-aniline leather seat covering, as well as a fridge that has been incorporated into the center console. Even though the cabin looks similar to other models of the Defender line-up, such elements add some luxury feel to it.

However, what really sets the Defender Octa apart from other competitors is its engine. It comes with a twin-turbocharged V8 mild hybrid engine built by BMW that produces an insane figure of 635 hp and 750 Nm of torque. In addition, in the off-road launch mode, torque output goes up to 800 Nm. Coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system, the Defender Octa completes 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 250 kmph. This makes a perfect combination of off-road capabilities of the brand and luxury SUV performance.

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