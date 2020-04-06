9 Baje 9 Minute: Bollywood joins 9 Baje 9 Minute session by lighting diyas and candles. Actor Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor shared a photo holding a candle and wrote an inspirational note on Instagram, her mother Soni Razdan lauded her comment and wrote, well said. Check the post here

9 Baje 9 Minute: It was a historic moment for India, as on Sunday evening at 9 PM, the whole nation stood together to express solidarity with each other and expressed their gratitude towards the front line workers by lighting diyas and candles. Bollywood has had always been part of such acts, as various prominent personalities like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, and many others showcases an exemplary example of solidarity.

Now Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also joined 9 Baje 9 Minute session and shared a photo on Instagram holding candles with a motivational message. The caption reads, light symbolizes hope in the darkness, strength and today it was of unity, no matter how much the situation is worst for anyone, the light within us must be alive.

Recalling her childhood memory, Alia further wrote: that before going to bed she would always put a kiss on his dad’s forehead and his father always used to say, that Aaaahhh.. here’s the light! At that time, she couldn’t understand what does that mean, but with his response, she used to figure out that light has way more depth than just illuminating our lives. Within no time, fans showered love upon both, even her mother Soni Razdan appreciated her comment and wrote: Well said!

Meanwhile, from Kapoors to Khans, everyone joined the 9 Baje 9 minute session with full enthusiasm. Currently, the nation is going through coronavirus pandemic, so a 21-day lockdown was imposed, howbeit now it’s getting tough for people who are in quarantine and dealing with loneliness, keeping in mind, PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens to participate in the session.

