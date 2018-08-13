Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular and adored star kids. He already has a massive stardom at the age of 2 and even has a lot of fan pages on social media. Not only this, Taimur is also Papparazzi's favourite and the little cupcake gets snapped wherever he goes.

However, keeping his security concern in mind, his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have decided to hire a bodyguard for the safety of the little baby, according to latest media reports. If speculations are to be believed, then recently, a fan tried to take a selfie with the little nawab forcefully and it is believed that following this incident, his parents have decided to keep a bodyguard for the little munchkin.

Taimur Ali Khan steals the limelight wherever he goes. His grandmother Sharmila Tagore in a recent interview said that she believes that according to her, Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than her. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most lovable and popular celebrity kids and his photos and videos go viral in no time.

Taimur Ali Khan was recently in London with his parents where he was holidaying and his photos and videos from London had taken social media by storm. Taimur Ali Khan steals the show with his cuteness and adorable eyes. According to his daddy Saif Ali Khan, Taimur loves watching the moon and loves nature. His recent photos with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were all over the Internet and everyone was talking about Taimur Ali Khan’s unbeatable cuteness.

