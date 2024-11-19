Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
A Day After Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release Date Gets Final, Telangana Deputy CM Takes A Dig At Actress

A Day After Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Release Date Gets Final, Telangana Deputy CM Takes A Dig At Actress

Kangana Ranaut’s much-delayed film Emergency has finally got a release date. However, a day after the big announcement, Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took a jibe at the actress saying people who are not aware of history have been trying to tarnish Indira Gandhi’s image.

“Indira Gandhi has made an indelible impact on India”

Speaking on the occasion of  Indira Gandhi’s 107th birth anniversary, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while taking a dig at Kangana’s movie asserted, “Indira Gandhi has sacrificed her life for the nation. She has made efforts for national integration and ensured prestige for India at global stage.”

He further stated, “She has dedicated her entire life for the upliftment of poor. Indira Gandhi has made an indelible impact on India and her place is irreplaceable in the history.”

“They are making movies to tarnish the image of Indira Gandhi”

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also added, “Indira Gandhi has brought in several historical initiatives like nationalization of banks, abolition of privy purses, 20-point program, alleviation of poverty and others.”

He further mentioned, “People who know history pray to Indira Gandhi with high regard. But those who do not know history are spreading malicious propaganda against Indira Gandhi. They are making movies to tarnish the image of Indira Gandhi.”

Vikramarka, however, did not take the name of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency movie.

About Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on November 18 shared that her highly anticipated film Emergency will be finally released on January 17, 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The big update comes nearly a month after the movie got its Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

For the unversed, Emergency is written and helmed  and co-produced by Ranaut. The movie was originally set for a September 6 release but faced multiple delays.

Filed under

bollywood celebrity news Emergency release date emergency trailer kangana ranaut Trending news
