Ranbir-Alia are making into the headlines after the cute couple got married in the presence of family and friends on April 14. The ceremony took place at the Kapoor’s house in Bandra.

The pictures of which has now gone viral on the internet and netizens are loving to see the deviction of this beautiful tale through the wedding photographs.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shard her mehendi pictures which is the most adorable thing to watch on the internet right now.

While sharing the picture, alia penned down her excitement “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these.”

Look how happy they both are. GENUINELY HAPPY.



Both are GLOWING out of happiness yet some people claim he doesn’t love her & it’s all “PR”.



In the picture shared by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding a photography of father Rishi Kapoor. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor also remembered Rishi Kapoor, sharing a picture with Ranbir Kapoor in sherwani, she wrote “Kapoor Sahab your wish has been fulfilled.”