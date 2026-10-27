A Dead Student, Her Twin And A Deadly Contest: Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year Gets A Dark Twist

Karan Johar is giving his Student Of The Year franchise a dark makeover, replacing its familiar mix of campus romance and glamour with murder, betrayal and a deadly competition. The trailer of Student Of The Year: After Dark, starring Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, introduces a school where the race for popularity and success may conceal a much darker truth.

Set at St Teresa Heritage School, the series begins with the discovery of the body of Aayesha Malik, played by Shanaya. Known as the school’s queen bee, Aayesha’s death is initially treated as an apparent accident. However, her twin sister, Aditi, refuses to accept that explanation and sets out to uncover what really happened.

To investigate her sister’s death, Aditi enters the same school and participates in its fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest. As she moves deeper into the institution’s social hierarchy, she discovers that the people closest to Aayesha may also have had reasons to compete against her. The trailer presents a world where ambition, rivalry and betrayal intersect, turning the familiar school competition into part of a larger murder mystery.

Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer Shows Shanaya Kapoor In A Double Role

Shanaya plays both Aayesha and Aditi, two sisters whose contrasting personalities drive the story. While Aayesha occupies the centre of the school’s social world, Aditi takes on the task of investigating her death and questioning the people around her.

Her search leads her into a competitive environment where friendships may be unreliable and appearances can be deceptive. The contest is no longer simply about winning a coveted title; it becomes a way for Aditi to get closer to the truth. The trailer also hints that the students surrounding the sisters have secrets of their own. As Aditi attempts to identify the person responsible for Aayesha’s death, she must navigate rivalries while ensuring that her investigation does not expose her to danger.

Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year Gets A Dark Makeover

The original Student Of The Year franchise was associated with glamorous school settings, romance, friendship and competition. After Dark retains the school environment and the contest at its centre but places them within a murder-mystery narrative.

Director Reema Maya has described the series as a story about young people navigating ambition, emotional conflict and the pressure to succeed. The concept explores what can happen when competition becomes so consuming that it begins to damage friendships and relationships.

In the new series, the contest also serves as part of the investigation, with the characters’ ambitions and rivalries making several of them potential suspects. Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, “A whole new era dawns upon St. Teresa Heritage School and the closer you get to the truth, the deadlier it gets.” The series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya.

Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer Draws Comparisons Online

The trailer has prompted comparisons with international teen dramas and thriller series, with some viewers drawing parallels to Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, Elite and Squid Game. One social media comment read, “Giving Riverdale x 13 reasons vibes.” Another viewer wrote, “ELITE + Squid Game = Student Of The Year After Dark.”

Other comments compared the show’s premise to anime, although such reactions represent individual viewers’ impressions rather than an established assessment of the series. The comparisons reflect how sharply the new instalment departs from the franchise’s earlier presentation. Instead of focusing primarily on romance and the pursuit of a school title, the series places a suspicious death at the heart of its story.

When And Where To Watch Student Of The Year: After Dark?

Student Of The Year: After Dark will begin streaming on JioHotstar on November 13. Alongside Shanaya Kapoor, the cast includes Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber.

With Shanaya playing two sisters at the centre of a school murder mystery, the series takes a familiar franchise into a different genre. The central question is no longer just who will win Student of the Year, but whether Aditi can discover the truth behind her twin sister’s death before the competition claims another victim.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed