Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who got hitched on February 22 in a private ceremony in Bhopal gave a grand reception for their friends and family in Mumbai on February 26 and here are the pictures of the adorable couple from their special day.

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s wedding was one dreamy affair. The two tied the knot on February 22 in a low-key wedding in Bhopal. The couple then threw a grand reception in Mumbai on Monday—February 27. Both the lovebirds looked astonishing on their special day. While Dipika wore a golden full sleeved gown with minimal jewellery and let her hair down, Shoaib was wearing a red and gold sherwani with a golden shawl. Dipika looked absolutely stunning and Shoaib was one handsome groom.

Though their wedding and other ceremonies before the wedding were low-key as the couple wanted a private wedding, the reception was star-studded. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka seven years ago, where they played the lead role— Prem and Simar and their on-screen chemistry as a married couple was loved by the fans, are now actually married and their fans are extremely happy for them. Pictures from their haldi and sangeet ceremony went viral on social media and all their fans were pouring in wished for the adorable couple.

The couple last year participated in Nach Baliye 8 where Dipika revealed that she was divorced and has had a bad marriage experience. However, she is very much in love again and we wish them a very happy married life! Their Nach Baliye co-contestants Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were all praise about the couple. In an interaction with the media, Sanaya spoke about how simple the two are and that they are made for each other.

