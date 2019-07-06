A fan photo of Anushka and Virat goes viral: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently spotted on the streets on London, Anushka and Virat give a major couple goals by being together while having a tight hectic schedule.

A fan photo of Anushka and Virat goes viral: Actor Anushka Sharma recently spotted on the streets of London with her husband Virat Kohli. The duo leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans. Well, this time the beautiful lass accompanies Virat in London for ICC world cup tournament tour.

The couple leaves no stone unturned to support each other in every difficult situation, Recently a fan picture is surfacing online in which Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli with their fans smiling ear to ear, as soon as the photo was posted it breaks the internet, Anushka looks alluring in the picture and can be seen wearing cream colour long gown meanwhile Virat looks dapper in black tee with cream pants and completed his look with a cap.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have mastered the talent in excelling in both professional and personal life. The duo always tries to steal some time from their hectic schedule to spend some quality time. This adorable couple gives us major fashion as well as a couple of goals. On the professional front, the actor last appeared in the film Zero opposite to Shahrukh Khan which didn’t work well at the box office helmed by Aanand Rai.

Anushka debuted in bollywood with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, since then actor performed marvellously in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga. No doubt Anushka has marked her mettle in Bollywood.

