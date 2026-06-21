‘A Feeling I’ll Cherish for Life’: Karan Deol On Sharing The Screen With Father Sunny Deol

Father’s Day brought with it a very significant moment for the Deol family. Actor Karan Deol used social media to pay tribute to his father, the famous action star Sunny Deol, and revealed the feeling behind sharing screen space with him.

It should be noted that this father-and-son team will be seen together for the first time ever in the highly anticipated period film, Batwara 1947, which used to have the title of Lahore 1947. It turned out to be quite a special moment for Karan as he fulfilled a dream he had since childhood of being on a movie set.

From a Dream on Set to ‘Batwara 1947’







With a series of glimpses into the making of the movie, Karan shared how his dream to act along with his father was born many years before he started his career.

“There are moments that feel destined. Telling Papa once on his set about my dream of acting with him was one of them. And to be able to share the screen with him today, while watching him up close, makes this Father’s Day truly special.” — Karan Deol

The aspiring actor believes that his upcoming movie release holds significance in his life beyond the professional achievements he made. For the actor, as he looks forward to the holiday release of the movie, he said that it is on August 14, 2026, that his dream of standing next to his father on the silver screen will come true, which he will always be unable to describe in words.

Witnessing the Icon Up Close

Whereas the general public may be aware of Sunny Deol through his intense dialogues and record-breaking performance in movies, Karan stated that seeing the kind of technical discipline his father maintained on the sets changed his perception about everything. He referred to his father as a son, brother, father, actor, and a living legend who is beloved by millions. Yet, being with him on the sets helped him realize that the most important character played by his father is just himself, honest, humble, sturdy, and intensely committed to everything that he does.

The Masterminds Behind the Partition Epic

Starring under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, who bagged the National Award, Batwara 1947 comes out as one of the grandest cinematic reunions of this decade. It is a film where Santoshi and Sunny Deol reunite after more than twenty-five years since their successful films such as Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

Starring under the production house of the renowned Aamir Khan Productions, this historical drama stars an extremely talented star cast which includes Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Preity G Zinta, who will make her comeback into cinema in this film.

This film’s script has been written based on the well-acclaimed partition play by Asghar Wajahat, titled “Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai”. With a background music score composed by AR Rahman and with lyrics by the eminent Javed Akhtar, Batwara 1947 will be released on the 14th of August 2026.

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