Bigg Boss 11 couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have denied all reports of them being thrown out of the latter's residence in Mumbai. Puneesh clarified that they are not living-in as of yet and nothing like this has happened. On the other hand, Bandgi said that people are just plain jealous to see them together.

Bigg Boss 11 lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have been going strong even after the show has finally come to end. The duo keep travelling back and forth between Delhi and Mumbai to spend time with each other and have taken over the social media with their adorable chemistry. Recently, rumours were rife that the couple, who were living-in together, was thrown out of Bandgi’s apartment after Puneesh created a scene in his drunken state and got into a fight with the watchman. This incident led to her landlord asking them to leave the flat immediately.

Commenting on the rumours, Puneesh told Bollywood life, “We don’t stay together. I am staying in a hotel since days now. Earlier, Bandgi was living in Ghatkopar but now she has moved to Andheri as it is closer to work. We are not living-in as yet. Yes, she has moved to a new home but the reason is work. This is bull shit and a fake story. Nothing like this has happened. This is fake news.” When Indian Express asked Bandgi about the incident, she said, “I am surprised at all these stories. The news of me being thrown out of the house had also emerged when I was in Bigg Boss and now it’s back. I don’t understand how people can report the same kind of news again and again. It’s complete rubbish. I don’t know why people are after our lives. I am right now at my place comfortably, so have no idea where did such news come from,” said Bandgi, who is currently prepping for her Bollywood debut”.

She further denied living-in with Puneesh and responded, “It’s all fake. Puneesh has been staying in a hotel nearby, alone and I stay in my house. We do media interactions together and go out for dinners and parties but we are not living in together. In fact, Puneesh is house hunting in Mumbai to have a proper place to live.” “Some people enjoy spreading negativity and are plain jealous to see us together. In fact, they are actually doing free PR for us,” she added. The adorable duo will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day with each other in Bali this year.

❤️ A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Jan 22, 2018 at 1:45pm PST

Where are we 😝✈️???? @puneesh4353 A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Jan 24, 2018 at 9:37am PST